Scottish chart-topper Lewis Capaldi has released his new single ahead of an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Fans of Lewis Capaldi have been brought to tears after learning the meaning behind his latest song, which is said to be the “most personal” in his music career so far.

The Scottish singer, 26, who lives in Glasgow, recently released his latest single titled, ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ on 17 March ahead of his upcoming Netflix documentary with the same name.

Taking to Instagram , Lewis opened up about the personal meaning behind the song in a new post, saying it is based on mental health and some of the lowest moments in his life.

Lewis said: "‘How I’m Feeling Now’… this is absolutely, without a doubt, the most personal song I’ve ever written.

"The last five years have been the best of my life, but there have been a number of times where I’ve not felt as happy as I grew up thinking I would be if I got to this point in my career and life. I’ve never really shared or written about the times I’ve felt my lowest and this song is about exactly that. Hope you enjoy it x.”

Fans have praised the singer for his new song, saying they can relate to it, and some even found it emotional.

One person said: “Such a gorgeous song with amazing and powerful lyrics. Caused tears, and I’m sure it will cause a few every time I listen.”

Another fan wrote: “This is stunning. I think it’s perfectly acceptable to feel overwhelmed with the life you have, even if it is the one you wanted, don’t feel bad for admitting that! I feel, as kids, a lot of us thought being famous was the dream, but it most definitely isn’t by the sound of it.”

Someone else said: “I’ll forever love your music and your openness and realness of who you are as a person! It really is ok to not be ok and to not pretend to be!”

A fourth penned: “Got me crying.”

In another social media post, Lewis admitted that despite having the best years of his life, he had struggled with his rise to fame and experienced mental exhaustion.

He said: "I think because I seem quite open about a lot of things, whether it be in interviews, on stage or on social media, people assume they know a lot about me and my life, but in actual fact, I tend to keep a lot of things to myself as a matter of preference.

"I feel like there’s a lot of things in it I haven’t spoken about before, and in truth, the whole film became way more intimate than I’d ever imagined, so it feels like a particularly vulnerable position to be in."

Lewis added: "Obviously, I completely recognise how lucky I am to have the life I do, and I know there are people in much worse positions than I am out there, but as much as the last five years have been the best of my life, I would be lying if I said it hasn’t all taken its toll mentally and honestly, there have been some extremely low points and that’s what this song is about.

"I know the last few years have been and continue to be difficult for everyone, so hopefully, you relate to the tune in some way, and it might be nice to hear there’s someone else in a similar boat as you. I know it would be for me."

The Scottish hitmaker shared a preview of his upcoming Netflix documentary with millions of fans on Thursday (16 March) as he dropped its trailer across his social media.

The film, directed by BAFTA nominee Joe Pearlman, shares an insight into the Scottish singer-songwriter’s highs and lows away from the spotlight.

