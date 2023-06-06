Lewis Capaldi’s fans have flooded his Twitter and Instagram comment sections with heartwarming messages, supporting his decision to cancel upcoming performances in an effort to prioritise his mental health. The singer, 26 from Glasgow, announced on Monday (5 June) that he would be cancelling his scheduled performances until 24 June, when he will return to play at Glastonbury.

This is the first break Lewis has taken after performing the US leg of his ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ tour earlier this year, which was directly followed by a series of “intimate” concerts and Q&A’s Lewis performed to celebrate the release of his second album.

Lewis Capaldi performs at PRYZM Kingston (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

He was initially scheduled to perform at five “intimate” gigs across the UK before more than doubling the number of shows he was to perform over a two-week period, The increase in shows was made to accommodate the large number of fans who wanted to get tickets, with many tickets for the events selling out almost instantly.

Lewis announced the news in an emotional Instagram post following the cancellation of FM104’s The Gig, which he was meant to perform at on 5 June but pulled out due to an unspecified illness. A few hours later, Lewis took to Instagram and Twitter to announce that he needed to take some time for himself.

Fans took to the comments to express their disappointment that Lewis would not be performing for the next three weeks but ultimately showed a lot of compassion and praised Lewis for putting his mental health first.

One fan said: “Sending you love & hugs Lewis. Looking after yourself is something we all forget to do. It’s fantastic that you’ve acknowledged the fact that you need to do this and are taking time to be your true self. We will all be here for you when you’re ready to return fully rejuvenated.”

Another praised Lewis’ priorities, saying: “Good for you Lewis! No matter the industry, work/life balance is essential! An amazing example for artists, especially younger folks just getting started! The point is to be happy doing what you love! Give it yaldie at glasgow.”

A third added: “Lewis we love every piece of you and it takes a LOT to be able to admit that sometimes you just need a break. Take care of yourself!!! We understand. And we will absolutely be here when you're ready. Take your time and focus on you. You've done enough for us.”

Despite the generally positive reaction from fans and the sensitivity of the situation, some took to the comments to criticise Lewis’ decision and his “choice of words.” Some commenters even brought up their own mental health experiences, saying that they “don’t have the luxury of parking their commitments as and when.”

One Tweeted: “So Glastonbury fans [are] more important than others. We all get ill, and someone has to make difficult decisions, but your choice of words is shocking!! Also - 6 months away from home. Pretty standard in your line of work and a lot of others. But I really do hope you get healthy, sir.”

Another said: “I don’t understand why these artists let themselves be signed up for so many concerts without breaks in the first place. That’s where the fault lies.”

A third added: “I wish you no harm, and sincerely hope you get the help you need. [I] might I suggest a better choice of words. I could mention many of my brothers & sisters serving around the world who also may have not got home at all since Christmas yet still wake every single day to do their duty.”

Others were unhappy that they had spent money on tickets and hotels, with some suggesting that Lewis should be refunding or compensating those impacted by the cancellations.