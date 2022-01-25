Lillie Art Gallery at Milngavie marks 60th birthday with stunning art work on display

'The Lillie at 60' marks 60 years of the Lillie Art Gallery in Milngavie, featuring artworks which were originally part of Robert Lillie’s bequest in 1949, as well as selected works which have been added to the permanent collection since its opening in 1962.

You can also see works by Robert Lillie himself, his sister and Michael Bowley - architect of the Lillie.

The exhibition is on at the Lillie until 28 April.

Lillie art gallery at 60

Meanwhile, 'A Wider View' shines a light on the photo journalism and street photography of the renowned James Gilmour.

He has featured a range of people over the years, particularly at their workplace.

A collection of his evocative images will be on display at the Lillie until 24 February.

Jim Neill, Chair of EDLC Trust, said: "It's wonderful to be able to offer people such a high quality cultural start to 2022, with three exhibitions – each offering their own delights and insights – showcasing a range of superb talents.

"I'm particularly pleased to welcome 'The Lillie at 60' - a celebration of six decades of the Lillie Art Gallery.

"It features landscapes, portraits and still life works in a variety of media - paying tribute to Robert Lillie’s devotion to art and the gallery's continued dedication to developing a unique collection to be enjoyed by everyone who visits."

'The Lillie at 60' will be accompanied by a virtual exhibition in March for Local History Month, telling some of the stories behind this collection.

Meanwhile, the 'Scottish Photographic Circle Exhibition' at the Auld Kirk Museum in Kirkintilloch features a range of amazing images from some of the country's finest amateur photographers.

You can see the stunning prints until February 18.

Since its inception in 1907, the aim of the Scottish Photographic Circle – a small group of dedicated photographers – has been to promote the art of contemporary and pictorial photography in Scotland.

The exhibitions - organised by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust - are free and no booking is required.