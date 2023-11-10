A Clydesdale village has a new free to use cash machine as part of LINK’s commitment to protect access to cash across the UK.

Prior to LINK’s intervention, residents in Coalburn were served by three charging ATMs. While there is an existing cash at the till service in the local u-Save, the nearest free to use cash machine or Post Office was in Lesmahagow – around 3.5 miles away.

As part of its role, LINK has committed to ensure every high street has free access to cash. This is particularly vital in communities where residents are more reliant on cash use.

Following a recent visit to the village, LINK identified an existing pay to use machine on the side of the Coalburn Miners Welfare Sports & Social Club building.

The free ATM is located outside Coalburn Miners Welfare Sports and Social Club.

The machine has been converted and is now free to use and available 24/7.

Through its Financial Inclusion Programme, any community that believes it has an issue can apply for support for free access to cash directly to LINK at https://www.link.co.uk/consumers/request-access-to-cash.

To date, LINK has helped over 150 communities across the UK with a new free to use machine.

Nick Quin, LINK’s head of financial Inclusion, said: “Access to cash remains vital in every corner of the UK. If any community believes it has an issue, it can contact LINK directly or they can check our Cash Locator app or website to see where they can withdraw cash for free.”