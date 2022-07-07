Local artist to work with community to create East Renfrewshire’s Covid memorial

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donna Rutherford has been commissioned to engage with communities to co-create the memorial as part of the Remembering Together project, with East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure and greenspace scotland.

She will host a series of Open Sessions, exploring how Covid has affected people, encouraging them to reflect on experiences and discuss how the memorial can honour those who have lost their lives.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donna, originally from Barrhead, is a writer, performer, video-maker and director and is encouraging East Renfrewshire residents to get involved.

Donna Rutherford has been commissioned to engage with communities

She said: "Having grown up in East Renfrewshire, it is a privilege to support residents in creating a powerful memorial that represents aspects of our recent experience - the loss, the frustration, fear and confusion, alongside the community strength that grew during the pandemic.

"Through a series of conversations with local residents, we will gather the experiences that truly mattered to people during the pandemic.

In my work as an independent artist, I aim to generate a different kind of dialogue that extracts powerful narratives, demonstrating the bigger picture of human nature and survival. Initially exploring ideas, themes and personal stories, we will then consider what the end memorial can be and how to make it meaningful to a wide audience."

The Remember Together programme is supported with £4.6m provided by the Scottish Government for memorial projects to be co-created in every local authority area.

Moira McFadden from East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure said: "The memorial will provide a lasting legacy and opportunity to reflect on this period of time for residents in East Renfrewshire."

Open Sessions, which will take place on:

Thursday, July 28, from 4.30-6.30pm at the Montgomerie Hall in Eaglesham;

Monday, August 1, from 10am-noon at Thorntree Hall in Thornliebank, and from 2-4pm at Fairweather Hall in Newton Mearns;

Tuesday August 2, from 1-3pm at Eastwood House in Giffnock, and from 4.30-6.30pm at Duff Memorial Hall in Busby;

Wednesday, August 3, from 2.30pm-4.30pm at Netherlee Pavillion;

Thursday, August 4, from 10am-noon at Clarkston Hall;

Wednesday, August 10, from 1.30-3.30pm at Dunterlie, Barrhead;

Thursday, August 11, from 9.30-11.30am at Mure Hall in Uplawmoor, and from 1.30-3.30pm at Glen Halls in Neilston.