Ukraine

A fortnight ago it emerged that Cumbernauld Rotary had amassed its biggest ever total for a bucket collection held in the town’s two Tescos when £584.99 was handed over. Now that total has shot up to £7516.06 after £1521.06 was found to be the sum total collected at Caulders Garden Centre in the space of a day

Rotary’s Karen Morrison said: “These bucket collections at Caulders and both local Tesco stores were hugely successful thanks to the generosity of everyone - our thanks again to the stores and to all the individuals who offered donations.

"The money still to be gathered via collection cans in several local shops/pubs, plus the March donations via our Wishing Wells in the town centre will be added to the final total and details will be published as soon as known.

“We have decided to pass over the money donated to Ukraine via the Rotary Foundation UK Disaster Response Fund as this allows for the addition of 25 per cent Gift Aid on eligible donation.

"Rotary has links with established contacts via Inter Country Committees with people in the community in every country, who understand and are able to support their community and remove barriers.”

Meanwhile it emerged that the players at Cumbernauld Colts, who play in jerseys bearing the Ukrainian colours, have given £500 worth of club funds to aid efforts co-ordinated by friends of Cumbernauld’s Freedom City Church both of which are in Poland.

A statement from the St Mungo’s Road church read: "Our friends at homechurchscotland have set up 'Home from Home', which is providing a place to stay for Ukrainian woman and children with Christian families.

"Plus Life Church Warsaw are helping with various projects at the Ukrainian border including providing transport for refugees, and providing and transporting baby milk to hospitals in Ukraine where they are needed.”

To donate, see https://freedomcity.co/give/