Look For a Book: A Clydesdale success story!

Aimie Neilson is also an Usborne Book Partner and was enlisted to undertake a special project for the publisher this summer.

With sponsorship from local firms, she’s been busy hiding more than 630 books in parks across the region – from Braidwood Pond to Lanark Loch and further afield.

It’s all part of Usborne’s Look for a Book scheme, which sought sponsorship from local firms all over the country to help provide the books for free, allowing families to then hunt them down and either keep them or hide them again!

Tyler from Carluke is one of many who has loved finding and re hiding the books.

Aimie has been overwhelmed by the support she has received in Clydesdale.

She said: “Look for a Book has been running in the likes of Aberdeen and Stirling too. So far, of the 1500 books sponsored, just over 630 of them have been in Lanarkshire.

“The response I have had from Carluke, Lanark and small surrounding villages has been overwhelming. Small businesses here have been incredible.”

Aimie has enjoyed seeing how much children have enjoyed hunting for the books on Facebook – and at the nursery where she works.

Families and their four legged friends have enjoyed Look For A Book.

She added: “Children have been coming in talking about looking for the books with their parents but I haven’t let on that it’s me that’s been hiding them – so this might come as a surprise to some.”