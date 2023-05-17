Lorraine said she didn’t think the duo would be replaced on This Morning

Lorraine Kelly has broken her silence on the rumoured feud between ITV presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Reports emerged last week that the This Morning duo were experiencing tensions in their relationship.

Phillip and Holly appeared on TV on May 15 for the first time since the rumours surfaced and continued to host their show as normal, not acknowledging the reports on air. However, viewers reported seeing some tension between the two.

Since then, fellow ITV presenter Lorraine has commented on the rumours. Speaking to The Sun, Lorraine praised Phillip and Holly for returning to work despite being a topic of conversation in the news and on social media.

She said: “"Do you know what they were back today, and it was business as usual and everyone is just getting on with it” and admitted that she didn’t think the duo would be replaced, as rumours that they may end their hosting partnership arose as well.

When asked what she thought the future holds for the hosts, she said: “I would be sad if they left the show but I don’t think that is ever likely to happen, and I think they’re just getting on with it."

The relationship was reported to have taken a downward spiral after Phillip took a break from his presenting job, while his brother, Timothy Schofield, was on trial last month for sexual offences involving a child.

However, Phillip commented on the rumours saying: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”