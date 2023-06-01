Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir is standing in for the Scottish host over the May half-term break.

ITV Lorraine viewers have complained about Ranvir Singh’s treatment of Mick Hucknall, while she was standing in for Lorraine Kelly on the morning show. The Simply Red star was in the ITV studio on Wednesday (31 May) to discuss his musical comeback.

Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir, who is standing in for the Scottish host over the May half-term break, has since been criticised for repeatedly interrupting the musician during the live interview - despite this also being something fans say Lorraine also does.

One viewer took to Twitter, frustratedly writing: “I see a Ranvir is following in Lorraine’s footsteps by constantly interrupting the guest 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️”, whilst another added: “Ranvir talking over her guests as usual”.

Despite coming into the studio to be interviewed, the lead singer of Simply Red - who released their newest album, ‘Time’, on 26 May - actually revealed he is on voice rest, which led one fan to question: “I wonder if Ranvir can rest her voice”.

Fans have also complained about Lorraine taking more time off from her “own show” during school holidays, despite her daughter Rosie being 28-years-old. They Tweeted: “It comes as no surprise to that Lorraine Kelly is once again NOT presenting her own show for yet ANOTHER half term and it’s left to the long suffering Ranvir. It’s funny how she has every school term off even though her own kids are grown up and in their 20s.”