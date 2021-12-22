Lottery funding for Pollok project to help prevent homelessness

Homeless Network Scotland provided the funding

The ‘Staying In’ project is funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, with Homeless Network Scotland and partners Unity and SCDC, joining local people and organisations on a panel to allocate funding based on innovative ideas and solutions to prevent homelessness where it starts – in communities – using a ‘place based’ model.

SWAMP in Pollok uses training, outreach, film, music, digital technologies, gardening and the creative arts to bring about change.

Andy Peline said: “As a community-led development trust we understand our community and are well placed to address many of the issues within it. However, the hardest part is securing the resources to tackle local priorities.

"Thanks to the support of the National Lottery Community Fund, we will be in a better position to create local employment opportunities and directly address

the causes of homelessness within our community.

"We plan to test a wraparound service that will not only remove the threat of eviction but will also support people to manage their

tenancies in the future.”

Preventing homelessness is made easier by circumstances such as access to adequate income or some savings, positive relationships, social networks and support or advice, advocacy and information about available services.

The ‘Staying In’ programme is about helping people to stay in their area if they are at risk of homelessness.

Funding was also awarded to Diaspora African Women Support Network (DAWSUN) which received £34,800; and New Gorbals Housing Association which

got £40,000.

David Ramsay, Change Lead at Homeless Network Scotland, helped to facilitate the scheme and also grew up in Pollok.

He said: “The best way to end homelessness is to stop it happening in the first place.

"This was close to my heart because of my ties to the area, I have seen so many situations where people had to move away from family networks and friends because of homelessness.