Demi Jones joined Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson to discuss the first set of Love Island couples

Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson have shared their honest opinion after the first couples of the new Love Island series were revealed on Monday night.

Indiyah, 24, and Sam, 30, both from London, were joined by Demi Jones, 24, from Portsmouth, who appeared on the sixth season of the popular ITV dating show, as they discussed the first episode of the new season on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

The hosts struggled to agree on their favourite islanders and who they thought would remain loyal to their partner after the first couples were confirmed.

Tanya Manhenga, 22, from Liverpool, instantly clicked with Shaq Muhammad, 24, from London, when she became the first girl to enter the villa for the boys to make their pick.

Anna-May Robey, 20, from Swansea, opted for Kai Fagan, 24, from Manchester, but by the end of the episode found herself coupled up with Haris Namani, 21, from Doncaster.

Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polak (ITV/Love Island)

Olivia Hawkins, 27, from Brighton, also attempted to pair up with Kai but his head was turned when Tanyel Revan, 26, from North London, stepped in. Lana Jenkins, 25, from Luton, and Ron Hall, 25, from Essex, seemed happy together, while Olivia was left to regret having initially chosen Kai as it resulted in her being coupled with Will Young, 23, from Buckinghamshire.

Podcast hosts Indiyah, Sam and Demi agreed that Tanya and Shaq are likely to stick together throughout the show.

Commenting on Anna-May and Haris, Demi said: “Ooh swap.”

The trio went on to agree that Lana and Ron have the potential to stay coupled up and said they “love” seeing them together.

“Olivia and Will?” Indiyah asked.

Demi responded: “No, definitely swap.”

Sam said: “Unless she knows that he’s doing really well with the public, I think she will go back.”

“By the time she realises that it will be too late,” Demi argued.

Indiyah said: “Olivia did say she’s a lover girl, I don’t think she has time for that. Last but not least, Tanyel and Kai?”

Demi responded: “Ooh I’d like them to stick, but they are definitely going to swap.”

Indiyah said: “You know what, I think they are going to stick it.”

Sam interrupted saying “nope” as Demi explained why she agrees with him, adding: “There’s too many people after either one.”

Indiyah defended her opinion, saying: “I feel like they are sticking but if someone else comes in they will swap and I think if it does happen they can make their way back together.”

Sam said: “I’m going to put it out there right now. I think Kai needs to up his chat game. He’s got the height but does he have the personality?”

Tanyel and Kai (ITV/Love Island)

Demi joked: “That’s why you have to be a little bit ugly when you’re younger, so you develop your personality.”

Sam agreed: “Yes, this is the point, I had to tell jokes. I still have to tell jokes to get people to look at me. I have to start with a joke.”

The hosts got into a debate about how Haris will behave as the show develops and labelled Kai the “player” of the villa who could become a villain.

Demi admitted that although Kai is her type, she would choose Ron if she was in the Love Island villa. Indiyah revealed Kai would also be her preference because of his height as she denied Sam’s claims that she would opt for bombshell Tom Clare, 23, from Barnsley.

Commenting on Tom, Indiyah said: “He’s got 24 hours to pull people for a chat.

Sam added: “It’s going to start with I’m a professional footballer, I can promise you that.”