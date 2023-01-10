The 23-year-old Love Island contestant has been slammed over his farming videos posted on TikTok

Will Young has been plagued with death threats and slammed by PETA ahead of his debut on ITV’s Love Island.

The millionaire, 23, from Buckinghamshire, has racked up over one million followers on TikTok and 126,000 followers on Instagram by regularly posting shirtless videos showing daily antics on his farm.

He recently left fans divided over his content and even received criticism from PETA and death threats from viewers due to their graphic nature.

Will was seen coming to the aid of a pregnant sheep using his bare hands in one video, and filmed himself helping a sheep after its head and hooves got stuck while giving birth in another clip.

According to reports, PETA commented on the post writing: “This farmer is a disgusting creep. He’s dancing over her body as she gives birth.”

The Love Island star was forced to defend the footage in a discussion with the Financial Times amid hate and death threats from viewers.

“It was just two hooves and a head, pull it out, job done. I’d never have got the camera out for a situation I wasn’t in control of,” Will said.

Ollie Williams, who took part in Love Island in 2020, sparked outrage on social media when it was revealed that he had posed for photos next to slaughtered animals in Africa.

It was recently announced that contestants will now be banned from having active social media accounts during their time on the show as ITV has updated its duty of care protocols to protect islanders and their families.

A new group of singletons are preparing to embark on a search for romance after venturing to South Africa to take part in the winter edition of Love Island.

Will Young, Love Island contestant from Buckinghamshire (ITV)

The popular ITV dating show is set to return to screens on Monday 16th January with Maya Jama as its new host.

The TV presenter, 28, from Bristol, confirmed to her almost 3 million Instagram followers that she has arrived in South Africa after an overnight flight earlier this week.

The cast of singletons who will compete on Love Island include Tanya Manhenga, 22, from Liverpool, Kai Fagan, 24, from Manchester, Lana Jenkins, 25, from Luton, Ron Hall, 25, from Essex, Anna-May Robey, 20, from Swansea, Tanyel Revan, 26, from London, Shaq Muhammad, 24, also from London, Olivia Hawkins, 27, from Brighton, Haris Namani, 21, from Doncaster and Will Young, 23, from Buckinghamshire.