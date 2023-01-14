The people of Lanarkshire have once again stepped-up, despite tough times, to raise over £72,000 for cancer support centre, Maggie’s Lanarkshire.

From September to November, locals took up various challenges in a bid to match-fund the £50,000 Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge that philanthropist and well known biscuiteer Sir Boyd Tunnock set back in August.

And local people rose to the challenge, going above and beyond to supersede the target by over £22,000!

From taking part in firewalks and Three Peaks Challenges to walking the Glasgow Culture Crawl and hosting their own events, including bake sales, psychic nights and golf events, locals did everything in their power to meet the target.

Locals superseded Sir Boyd Tunnock's fundraising target by an incredible £22,000.

It's the third time that Sir Boyd has set the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Match-Funding Challenge for Maggie’s Lanarkshire.

The charity provides free practical and psychological support for people with cancer and their family and friends.

Lorrie Cameron, Maggie’s Lanarkshire centre head, said: “We are incredibly grateful that Sir Boyd Tunnock has supported Maggie’s with a match-funding pledge up to £50,000 for the third time.

"This generous pledge was so warmly received by those we support, their families and the wider community of Lanarkshire last time, who seemed to race against the three-month clock to help raise a lot of money. This time, our community really have gone out of their way to fundraise for us, even exceeding the total, in what is a very difficult time for everyone.

“Maggie’s relies entirely on voluntary donations from individuals and companies to enable our professional team to be able to provide specialist cancer support, psychological support and benefits advice for everyone who needs it.

"By doubling every penny we receive in donations for the Caramel Wafer Matched Giving Challenge, we will be able to provide our unique support to twice as many people with cancer and their family and friends.”

Sir Boyd Tunnock was equally delighted with the fundraising total.

He said: “I’m so pleased to see that the kind people of Lanarkshire have thrown themselves behind this challenge and pulled out all the stops once again!

"We are very pleased to be able to support Maggie’s through the past few difficult years and we want to help continue to deliver its wonderful programme of support to everyone who needs it.”

Built in the grounds of Monklands Hospital, Airdrie, Maggie’s Lanarkshire is a warm and welcoming place, with qualified professionals on hand to offer an evidence-based core programme of support that has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

Maggie’s Lanarkshire relies on voluntary donations; the charity’s aim is to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.