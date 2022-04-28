Magnificent seven from Lanark heading to World Scout Jamboree

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our magnificent seven - Andrew Sharkey, Ross Wood, Ben Parker, Sophie Dobb, Isla Douglas, Natasha Salomons and Meredith Curle - plan to clock up 5371 miles - before even leaving for Seoul!

The event will be held in South Korea in August 20 23, with more than 40,000 Scouts from almost every nation on earth taking part.

The seven young people from Lanark Scouts and Explorers – Andrew Sharkey (13), Isla Douglas (13), Sophie Dobb (13), Ben Parker (14), Meredith Curle (15), Natasha Salomons (15) and Ross Wood (16) – will be among 3240 young people selected from the UK.

A skills, cultural and adventure festival, the youngsters will also be able to meet thousands of Scouts from nearly every country in the wor ld.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls congratulated our team.

The World Scout Jamboree offers young people the chance to learn new skills that they can use in other aspects of their life, as well as campaign for change on key world issues that matter to them.

Our magnificent seven from Lanark were selected because they demonstrated team work and leadership skills, as well as plenty of enthusiasm. They will have the opportunity to discover new cultures and take part in activities focusing on the environment and global development issues.

Between now and July 2023 the Scouts will attend training camps and team building events, also preparing them for travelling to and living on the hot and humid site in SaeManGeum, Korea.

Explorer leader Andrew Sharkey said: “Finding out that seven of our local Scouts had been selected is fantastic. This is unprecedented for our group.”

Fundraising is a key part of the experience. Each person has the challenge of raising £3,945 to cover the cost of the training weekends and Jamboree itself.

As an additional challenge, the seven members of the group have set themselves the target of collectively walking the distance from Lanark to Seoul in time for the start of the Jamboree – all 5371 miles!

The World Scout Jamboree will be the culmination of 18 months’ work for the young people and their volunteer leaders, who together are called the UK Contingent.

The young people and parents have started planning group fundraising events and welcome anyone who wishes to help support their efforts to get in touch via [email protected]

UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls congratulated all those who had been selected.

He said: “World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts from across the world attend.

“Young people experience different cultures, while learning new skills. After two very difficult years, it is so important that they have this opportunity.