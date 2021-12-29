Major repair planned for collapsed sewer

The work is scheduled to last three months

Drivers are being alerted that from January 10 for approximately three months, Kilmarnock Road, from Carment Drive to Eastwood Avenue, will be down to one lane under temporary traffic lights.

Signed diversions will be in place and drivers should allow extra time for journeys.

Trefoil Avenue will also be completely closed at the Kilmarnock Road junction, with some access and parking to be maintained.

Engineers need to dig down up to six metres to access the damaged section of sewer on Kilmarnock Road at its junction with Trefoil Avenue, before carrying out the repair.

Georgina Reid, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs regional manager, said: “Due to its location, this is a complex repair and we recognise that this work will cause some disruption.

“We have been working closely with Glasgow City Council to finalise the traffic management, and I would like to reassure customers, businesses, commuters and the wider community we will do all we can to minimise disruption and ensure they are kept informed at all times.”

A temporary over pumping solution, currently in operation to reduce the risk of localised flooding, will remain in place until the permanent repairs are delivered by contractors George Leslie Ltd.

Ross McKay, Scottish Water’s senior project manager for the works, said: “We understand that these works will have an impact on the community, and we will work hard to complete this repair as soon as possible.