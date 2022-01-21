Making period poverty a thing of the past

A survey has been launched by the council in a bid to further improve the service.

And residents are now being encouraged to take part in a survey to help improve the service.

In 2019, the council’s community engagement team began providing period products to public buildings, leisure and cultural facilities and to community and voluntary organisations.

The service, which is open to all, means local residents are able to get free period products – regardless of income or personal circumstances.

Throughout the pandemic, products could be ordered online.Now the council is looking to gauge how effective the campaign has been – and to shape the future of sanitary provision.

Councillor Maureen Chalmers, depute leader of the council and chairwoman of the Community Planning Partnership, said: “We are delighted that we were able to offer this service to residents across South Lanarkshire and so far the feedback has been tremendous.

“We have given out more than 18,000 packs since April of last year – this shows how well-used the service is.

“We recognise that the cost of sanitary products can be an issue and are determined to support as many people as well can.

“But we are always looking for ways to improve our services so please take the time to fill in the survey.”

The Scottish Government has provided funding to ensure free sanitary provision is widely available.