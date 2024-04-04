Robert and Lynn Twaddle celebrating 60 years together

Robert and Lynn Twaddle now reside in Beechgrove Care Home for the elderly in Lanark and celebrated their special occasion on March 27 at the home.​

Robert Twaddle was born on 25th March 1938 in Netherton. He was a tractor ploughing champion in his youth and joined the family business when he left school.

He then spent five years as a police constable with Motherwell & Wishaw police before joining Leyland Tractors at Bathgate.

It was that line of work which took him to Uganda, Kenya, Zambia and many more countries before working in the grass seed industry before his final retirement.

Lynne Twaddle (nee Tweedie) was born on 18th April 1943 and was brought up in Wishaw.

She worked in the Parks Department for the now defunct Lanarkshire Council and managed the Gillespie centre in Biggar.

The couple first met at a dance in the early 1960s before going on to get married on 27th March 1964 at Wishaw Old Parish Church followed by a reception at Jerviston House in Motherwell.

They settled initially in Wishaw after marrying, before moving to Cleland where they cemented their relationship with first a son followed by two daughters.

After retirement they moved to Carnwath.