Marion ‘May’ Millar has enjoyed many a party in her time, but her 100th birthday celebration was undoubtedly a special one.

For not only was she surrounded by five generations of her family, but she also received a special card from the King.

This will be a treasured possession, one she’ll keep alongside the card she and her husband James received from Her Majesty the Queen when they toasted their 70th wedding anniversary on October 27, 2020.

May was born on July 15, 1923, in Netherton, Wishaw. She attended Netherton Primary and Wishaw High School before her family moved to Lanark when she was in sixth year.

The Millar family came together at Milton Grange Nursing Home in Carluke to celebrate Marion 'May' Millar's 100th birthday. (Pics: Ian Arthur)

It was in Lanark that she met James and they married on October 27, 1950, in Cairns Church, Lanark.

However, it was at Kersewell College in Canmore that the couple set up home a year later, with James working there as a horticultural teacher.

And it is here that the couple brought up their three children – John (71), Jane (68) and Scott (64) – who went on to give them five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Before they married, May worked in Lanark Post Office but she became a full-time housewife to look after the children.

Five generations came together to celebrate May's big day.

However, in 1974, when the family moved to Carnwath as James took up a new post at Biggar High School, May joined him on the staff as a clerical worker in the school.

In her spare time, May enjoyed cross stitch, knitting and making clothes for her family; these days, she prefers crosswords and reading.

The couple joined the congregation of Carnwath Parish Church, where James was an elder and May a member of the Guild. She also attended sewing classes, the WI and delivered meals on wheels.

Sadly, James passed away on November 11, 2021, shortly after their 71st wedding anniversary. Aged 98, May moved into Milton Grange Nursing Home in Carluke on February 26 last year.

And it was here that her family gathered for a celebratory afternoon tea to toast May’s 100th birthday on July 15, during which she also received her card from the King.

Her son John said: “The Queen’s card for their 70th wedding anniversary is much treasured, as I’m sure the King’s will now be too.

“It was a lovely day and mum very much enjoyed celebrating with all five generations of the family.”

While May has been diagnosed with vascular dementia, physically she is in pretty rude health.

John added: “She had a hip replacement and it pops out every now and again. The hospital always ask for a list of medication; they look shocked when I say paracetamol for pain, occasionally. I wish that was all I was on! Staying active all her days is her secret, I think.”

Residents from the nursing home also celebrated with May with live entertainment from singer, Christian McClure.

The news in 1923

When May was born on July 15, 1923, Stanley Baldwin had not long taken over as Prime Minsiter from Bonar Law and King George V was on the throne.

Just three days after her birth, on July 18, the Matrimonial Causes Act established equal rights in divorce for men and women, making it possible for wives to divorce husbands for adultery.

September 28 that year saw the first publication of the Radio Times and on October 10 the BBC made its first broadcast from Aberdeen (station 2BD).