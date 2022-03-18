The ribbon will be cut on the new 11,500 square foot store in Hamilton Retail Park on Wednesday, March 30 at 9am and shoppers can enjoy free parking and the arrival of Scan and Shop.

Store Manager, Lorraine McGurk said: “The whole team at M&S Hamilton are so excited to open the new store and show our regulars the new features. With a bigger foodhall and an exciting opening day to look forward to, we feel very lucky to be part of the new development. The free parking and longer opening hours are sure to please the community.