The actor has donated clothes to a charity in his hometown.

The Line of Duty star, who is currently starring in a travel show around Scotland with friend Phil MacHugh, has donated clothes he’s worn on several TV shows to the Ardgowan Hospice shop in Greenock.

Tweeting about the donation, Compston wrote: “Alrite team dropped a few things I’ve wore on jobs over the years into @ArdgowanHospice shop on West Stewart street in Greenock, will be on sale in there Monday from 10am. Bits like jacket from TRACES, suit from The Nest and @beeinspired trackie from gogglebox and good few more.”

Earlier this year the Compston reunited with his AC-12 co-stars - Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, for a one-off event to raise funds for the hospice, of which he is a patron.

Speaking at the time of this event, Ardgowan Hospice's head of corporate development, Linda Kelly, said: "We are delighted to announce we have been lucky enough to get Martin, Vicky, Adrian and Jed together for one night only.

"Line of Duty is such an amazing show with such a large fanbase. We are so excited to bring this one-of-a-kind event to Inverclyde and I have to extend my thanks to them all for doing this for the hospice."