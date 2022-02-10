Mauldslie Bridge is an insta hit!

A snow-covered Mauldslie Bridge was ranked second most popular.

Captured and posted by @aileens.ecosse, the pictured attracted more than 42,000 likes. That ranked it in second place in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

It was pipped to the post for the top spot by a festive image of the vaulted ceiling at the University of Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cloisters adorned with twinkling lights, captured by @pandeyrr, received more than 51,000 likes when it was shared.

Cloisters adorned with twinkling lights took the top spot.

The third highest performing post was taken by @mark_callander and showed the spectacular red sky above the iconic St Mungo mural in Glasgow’s High Street, which attracted more than 33,000 likes.

Between January 2021 and January this year, VisitScotland’s Instagram reached people over 183 million times with 460 user-generated posts.

The channel has played an important role in keeping Scotland front of mind and inspiring potential visitors during the global pandemic.

Jim Clarkson, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “The rich history and vibrancy of Glasgow and Clyde Valley and the stunning scenery and sights on offer are a fantastic source of inspiration for photographers and these images have captured some of the many reasons visitors are drawn to the region.