Public meetings are being held today and tomorrow, focusing on the future of a residential care home in Lanark.

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on the future of McClymont House.

The press release arrived too late to include in last week's Gazette – informing locals of the meetings on McClymont House’s future.

As they are being staged tonight and tomorrow, ahead of this week’s newspaper publication on Wednesday, we’re alerting people via this website story and Facebook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), the meetings are open to all members of the public.

Participants will be asked for their views and insights on the future delivery of care in the home, as well as having an opportunity to provide thoughts on sustainable and viable alternatives.

Craig Cunningham, HSCP head of commissioning and performance, said: “These public meetings are a key part of a wider programme of consultation concerning the future of McClymont House. In addition to the public meetings, we will be engaging with all residents, families and staff directly.

“Our consultation will be undertaken in full compliance with national guidance, with impartiality reinforced under the oversight of an independent advisory panel. We recognise that consultation processes on local services can be an anxious time and we are listening very carefully to all views.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone interested in having a say on the future of McClymont House in Lanark is welcome to attend the meetings.

They will be staged tonight (Monday) from 6pm to 7.30pm in the Harry Smith Centre in Lanark and tomorrow (Tuesday) from 3pm to 4.30pm in the same venue.

Please note capacity in the venue is limited and once the limit is reached people will be advised to attend another event or submit comments in writing.

Due to expected demand, people are asked to attend only one event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Separate arrangements are being shared for consultation with residents/relatives and staff.

Soumen Sengupta, Health and Social Care director for South Lanarkshire, said: “We have a duty of care to all residents and we take these responsibilities extremely seriously.

“We will continue to meet residents’ needs and prioritise their well-being throughout the consultation process and beyond it, regardless of the outcome.”

The consultation process is being undertaken as part of a wider plan to address a recurring budget shortfall of £21 million for adult and older people’s social care in South Lanarkshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Sengupta added: “The sheer size of the funding challenges that we are confronted with means that increasingly difficult choices are going to be inevitable. The priority for my leadership team and I is to do our utmost to protect services and supports for the most vulnerable and at-risk across all of our communities.

“No decision has been taken about the future of the care home and we will continue to work with residents and their families as the consultation continues. These events are a reflection of that commitment and we encourage participation.”

Officers from SLHSCP will attend the Lanark meetings to provide context and to capture the consultation question responses.