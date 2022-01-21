The singer behind Bat Out of Hell, one of the best-selling albums of all time, last played Glasgow in 2013.

Rock superstar Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.

The family of the US singer confirmed the news via the legend’s Facebook page.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the message read

“Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours,

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” they added.

During his career Meat Loaf played Glasgow 13 times, first appearing at the Apollo Theatre on September 28, 1983. His next three Glasgow gigs would take place at the same venue before he played the SECC in 1993.

His final gig in the city would come 30 years later at the SECC on April 7, 2013.

Here is the setlist from Meat Loaf’s final gig in Glasgow, according to Setlist.fm:

Runnin’ for the Red Light (I Gotta Life)

Life Is a Lemon (And I Want My Money Back)

Dead Ringer for Love

If It Ain’t Broke, Break It

Los Angeloser

The Giving Tree

Objects in the Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are

Out of the Frying Pan (And Into the Fire)(Jim Steinman cover)

Bat Out of Hell

You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night)

Heaven Can Wait

All Revved Up With No Place to Go

Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad

Paradise by the Dashboard Light

For Crying Out Loud

Encore:

I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)

Boneyard

Free Bird (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)