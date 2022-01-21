Rock superstar Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.
The family of the US singer confirmed the news via the legend’s Facebook page.
“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the message read
“Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours,
“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” they added.
During his career Meat Loaf played Glasgow 13 times, first appearing at the Apollo Theatre on September 28, 1983. His next three Glasgow gigs would take place at the same venue before he played the SECC in 1993.
His final gig in the city would come 30 years later at the SECC on April 7, 2013.
Here is the setlist from Meat Loaf’s final gig in Glasgow, according to Setlist.fm:
Runnin’ for the Red Light (I Gotta Life)
Life Is a Lemon (And I Want My Money Back)
Dead Ringer for Love
If It Ain’t Broke, Break It
Los Angeloser
The Giving Tree
Objects in the Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are
Out of the Frying Pan (And Into the Fire)(Jim Steinman cover)
Bat Out of Hell
You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night)
Heaven Can Wait
All Revved Up With No Place to Go
Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad
Paradise by the Dashboard Light
For Crying Out Loud
Encore:
I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)
Boneyard
Free Bird (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)
All Revved Up With No Place to Go