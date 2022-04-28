Memories of Clydesdale farm steadings

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marshall’s involvement in the project back in 2006 was crucial as he knew many of the farmers that we approached, since he had visited them as a vet. He enjoyed taking part as he was also interested in the history of Clydesdale, indeed his house was next to the ruins of Braxfield House, former home of the hanging judge Robert McQueen, Lord Braxfield, and later Robert Owen.

He kept several rare sheep breeds and was well respected for his knowledge, resulting in him being elected chairman of the Rare Breeds Association, which produced a journal called the Ark.

Marshall was part of a talented group that took the farm project forward; another member who sadly died this year, John Davies, was the group’s photographer.

The picture accompanying the article shows fellow members, Avril Bryson and Ian Wallace, doing a measured survey of Blackcastle Farm on the Lang Whang. This work was being done as part of a training exercise organised by Historic Environment Scotland.

Blackcastle was one of many farms the group studied; what made it especially interesting was that some of the buildings dated back to the 16th Century.

Blackcastle was on a map of Lanarkshire created in 1596. The Court Book of the Burgh of Barony of Carnwath, published in 1937, takes the history of Blackcastle back to at least 1542.

There were many other farms the group investigated. Calla Farm, for instance, is an excellent example of an 18th Century estate farm which at one time belonged to the Lockhart and Lee estates.

Eastshield Farm near Braehead has beautiful mid-Victorian tiles in the farmhouse, as well as the ruins of a tower house built in 1570.

Most of the group are still with us although I should also mention the late Jim Kane from Forth who researched tirelessly in Lanark Library.