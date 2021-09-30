Milestone for good neighbour club as it has now helped over 4,000 people

Russell Macmillan set up ERgoodCauses to thank God for his second gift of life and honour the memory of organ donor

The good neighbour club, set up in 2007 by Newton Mearns man Russell Macmillan, only takes referrals directly from frontline workers to ensure the money is well spent.

The club has struggled to receive enough referrals from within East Renfrewshire, indeed it only received three from the area’s health and social workers in the past six months, so has recently expanded into surrounding local authorities.

This has lead to a 70 per cent increase in operating level to over £170,000+ between April and September. In total the club has now distributed over £1,3m since 2007 to 4,000 people.Russell said: “We operate in a very complex and sometimes bureaucratic system where complying with legislation like General Data Protection Regulations GDPR, can conflict with charity audit regulations.

"When potentially over zealously applied, this can severely restrict the opportunity for a community like East Renfrewshire to struggle to distribute funds to many deserving cases that are not picked up by statutory services.