Miller Homes donates to fund to build police dog memorial in Pollok Country Park

PC Carrie-Ann McNab and Bodie with Emma Ralton of Miller Homes at Pollok Country Park © Jeff Holmes Pix

Development sales manager for the Stoneyetts Village development Emma Ralton, visited Police Scotland’s dog training centre in Pollok Country Park to see exactly where the memorial will be located.

While there, PC Carrie-Ann McNab gave Emma a tour of the centre and introduced her to six-year-old German Shepherd, Bodie.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sculpture of a Belgian Malinois police dog is being created by British sculptor John Doubleday.

He also created the UK Police Dog memorial in Chelmsford, which is where PC McNab originally got the idea.

PC McNab has been a police officer for 16 years and joined the police dog unit eight years ago. She’s had Bodie since he was just a year old.

PC McNab said: “I was lucky enough to attend the unveiling of the UK memorial sculpture in Essex after helping them fundraise.

"Seeing how much it meant to the officers inspired me to try to do something specifically for Scotland’s police dogs.

"We’re extremely grateful for Miller Homes support, and their donation has given our fundraising efforts a huge boost and put us well on track for unveiling the memorial in the autumn.”

There are approximately 200 serving police dogs in Scotland.