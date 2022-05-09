Milngavie cheerleading coaches lead team to world championship glory

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior Black coaches Lisa Tausney, Stacy Greer and Jennifer Greer celebrate with the Gold Globe trophy

After two years of being unable to compete and with severe restrictions on their ability to train due to Covid, this team of athletes rose to the challenge when they represented their country at The Cheerleading and Dance World Championships in Disneyworld, Florida.

Last month they saw off all competition and secured the first gold Scotland have ever received at this elite event.

Lisa Tausney, head coach and president of the governing body SportCheer Scotland, was effusive in recognising the performance, professionalism, talent, and determination of these young athletes.

The young athletes show off the form that wowed the judges

She also reserved special praise team coaches and choreographers Stacy Greer and Jennifer Greer from Milngavie .

Lisa said: “It’s a dream come true for this team who have attended this event several times since 2009.

"Stacy and Jenni were athletes on the very first Champion Dance and Cheer team to take to the worlds stage over a decade ago, and their hard work and years of commitment to the sport have made them the well rounded both on and off stage, now extremely experienced they were the perfect duo to lead this team to victory.

“Every member of the team was on top form and their hard work and resilience over has well and truly paid off. They absolutely deserve this title.”

Some of the athletes were back to earth with a bang when they had to sit SQA exams under special supervision in Florida. Further proving their dedication, work ethic and responsibility.

Cheerleading gained official Olympic recognition in July 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympic games and it is hoped it will be included in LA 2028 Olympic games.