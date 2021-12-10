Milngavie couple's Majestic date to raise money for brain tumour research

Rachel and Donald with Paul McNamara at Majestic Wines

Rachel and Donald McKie will be raising funds and awareness from 1.30-4pm on Saturday, December 11 at Majestic Wines in Bearsden for the firm’s chosen cause this year, the Brain Tumour Charity.

The couple’s son Graham was a healthy young man when he developed a sore head with sickness on December 26 in 2005.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was initially diagnosed with a migraine, but with continued sickness and rapid weight loss he was admitted into the Western Infirmary for tests.

Graham McKie

The following day he was transferred to The Southern General Hospital, which dealt with brain conditions, and the doctors discovered that Graham needed major surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.

A biopsy also found that he was suffering from an inoperable and incurable Grade 4 Glioblastoma brain tumour. He passed away just seven months later.

Rachel said: “The Brain Tumour Charity is close to our broken hearts in our loss of Graham.

"We – the Clan McKie – will be in store on Saturday raising funds and awareness of brain tumours, the biggest cancer killer of children.”

Rachel added: “Our fundraising events have been very few due to Covid19 restrictions in the last two years and the charity receives less than two per cent of government funding.

"Most monies raised are due to fundraising events by the public, many like ourselves who have lost loved ones to this dreadful disease.”

As well as being the biggest cancer killer of children in teenagers, brain tumours are also the biggest cause of potentially treatable blindness in children.

Around 62% of children who survive a brain tumour will be left with a life-altering, long-term disability.

Rachel and Donald, along with family and friends, have been tireless campaigners for the Brain Tumour Charity since the loss of theirbeloved son and have raised thousands of pounds for the cause.