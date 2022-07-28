Milngavie gran and grandson take on epic trek to help needy kids

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David and gran on walk for charity

Christine Donald (74), and her four-year-old grandson David Knifton clocked up the marathon miles to help the 260 million children worldwide who are missing out on education.

Their fundraising effort has boosted ‘Theirworld’ charity coffers by £3,000 – smashing the duo’s £2,600 target.

Christine said: “An amazing 26-mile walk! In rain and sun we walked in the woods and in the countryside near Milngavie.

David and his gran on their epic trek

"Sometimes we even walked the longest way to nursery school to add to our miles total.”

David said: “I feel sad that some children don’t get to go to nursery school because I love my nursery. I get to play with different things and I have a lot of new friends.”

Theirworld is a global children's charity committed to ending the global education crisis and unleashing the potential of the next generation.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “If we take no action, by 2030, 825 million children - half of all young people globally - will not have the most basic skills necessary to be part of the workforce.”

The pair’s fundraising page can be found here: https://yourwalk.theirworld.org/fundraising/david-and-christine-are-fundraising-for-their

Meanwhile, Royal Navy chef Martin Stuart-Macrae, will be completing an all-new bear crawl challenge to raise cash for a charity supporting families whose children have a rare genetic disorder.

Previously Martin completed a bear crawl (all fours) of Ben Nevis in 2021. He is now taking on a new challenge of bear crawling three peaks in three days in September – Ben Nevis, Snowdon, and Scafell Pike.

His epic challenge is in aid of Arlo’s Army, a charity formed to support families who are dealing with daily struggles of having a child with a life-threatening condition.