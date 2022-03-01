Milngavie man is driving 1,600 miles to rescue his wife from Ukraine

Today, Tuesday, March 1, David Shaw (63) had got as far as Belgium, on route to the Polish border by car where he hopes to pick up his wife Dana (47) and her mum Anna (70).

The local man is also waiting to hear if a visa application he lodged with the UK Government on Friday to bring Dana’s mum to Scotland will be granted.

David, who is being accompanied on the epic journey by a good friend, told the Herald as they drove through Belgium that East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan has taken up his case.

David is travelling to Poland where he hopes to pick up his wife

Dana, who is a volunteer with Milngavie in Bloom, went over to her home country after her elderly mother and father contracted coronavirus. This shortly before the invasion by Russia on Thursday. Sadly, Dana’s father passed away on February 15.

David has set up a Go Fund me page to raise the cash to help with the trip and so far, generous well-wishers have donated more than £2,000.

David said: “We are on our way to Poland – an old school friend and I who went to Bearsden primary together and Bearsden Academy.

"We had a very successful Go Fund me campaign. I had recent contact with my wife several hours ago. She is still trying to get transport out, she doesn’t drive.

"Dana is a volunteer with Milngavie in Bloom. Her parents both got covid and unfortunately her father died. She has had a double tragedy and now the invasion.

He added: "Dana is doing the very best she can in very difficult circumstances.

"My local MP Amy Callaghan is trying to expedite the visa application I lodged last Friday.”

Amy Callaghan MP said today: “Not only is the illegal invasion of Ukraine having a devastating impact on the people who live there, but it is also directly affecting people in East Dunbartonshire.

“Since the crisis began, I have been working on three separate cases which involve daily conversations with UKVI. These are clearly sensitive cases, and I can’t go into any details, but there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to support these local families.

“While it is good news that the UK government has today relaxed the visa restrictions for Ukrainian nationals who have family in the UK, this does not go far enough to deal with the scale of the humanitarian disaster. That is why I am calling on the UK government to follow the example of our friends in the EU by granting a safe haven for anyone displaced by the conflict for a period of three years.

“This is the least we can do to support the victims of this unprovoked and illegal war.”