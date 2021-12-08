Milngavie mums and 'lockdown babes' raise £4k for Marie Curie

Milngavie mums and little chicks raise cash for Marie Curie

Marie Curie benefited from £4,000 from the Penguin Parade by team “Nappy Feet.”

The 15 mums all had babies during lockdown, often meeting up for walks.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morven MacLean decided to take part in the fundraiser as she is familiar with how terminal illness affects families.

The mum of 11-month-old Struan, who works for Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS) as Head of Volunteering, said: “When I saw Marie Curie was calling on people to take part in its Penguin Parade I instantly knew we had to pledge our support.

“Working for an end of life children’s charity, I have first-hand experience of how vital we are to families across Scotland – just like Marie Curie.

“As we all had babies during lockdown and formed friendships through NCT classes and mothers and babies’ groups, I asked the other mums to take part and it’s incredible we have raised close to £4,000.

“There are not enough fundraisers aimed at children and for me, it’s important to make charity a part of Struan’s life. It’s about sharing values and why it’s pertinent that he understands the importance of supporting others throughout our lives.”

Marie Curie’s Penguin Parage is aimed at children aged 1-6 and the charity recommends taking part in small groups, such as nurseries or primary schools.

Once signed up, participating nurseries and schools will get everything they need for the perfect Penguin Parade, including Penelope the Penguin a soft cuddly toy.

Amanda Casey, Fundraiser at Marie Curie, said: “Christmas can be a difficult time for those who are bereaved, living with a terminal illness or caring for a loved one. By taking part in the Penguin Parade, you can help us continue to be there for everyone who will need us now and in the future.