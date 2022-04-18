Milngavie Music Club launches new masterclass initiative for local musicians

Horn soloist Ben Goldscheider performs with the amateur musicians at Bearsden Cross Parish Church

It kicked off on April 9 with renowned horn soloist Ben Goldscheider and pianist Richard Uttley, who had performed the previous evening to a packed audience at Cairns Church in the final concert of the club's prestigious international concert series for 2021/22.

After a number of projects with local children and young players over the last few years, the club had been developing their outreach activity this season as the Brodsky String Quartet worked with young players at Douglas Academy last month.

In a new initiative to open up similar opportunities to local residents, horn soloist Ben was invited to spend an afternoon with 23 players and observers at Bearsden Cross Parish Church in a workshop for adult amateur and local young horn players, ranging from 10 years to retirement age.

Ben offered playing tips and hints and injecting everyone with his own passion and enthusiasm for playing and performing via open 'masterclass' sessions, group playing and a Q&A about all things horn-related.

Sue Baxendale, creative producer/project manager at McOpera, said: “These are the kind of sessions readily available to young people studying performance at conservatoire level, but this community initiative builds on this further, bringing international artists direct into the community, to encourage, excite and support the wonderful local musicians we have living here on our doorstep.”

Colin Suckling, business and concert secretary at Milngavie Music Club, added: “Milngavie Music Club is absolutely delighted that, with Sue Baxendale’s highly professional support, we have been able to support this community music event, building from our international concert series.

"As a horn player and participant myself, it was friendly, informative, and a lot of fun.”

There will be further "A Masterclass With...." sessions and performance opportunities for amateur players during the 2022/23 season will begin on September 30 with the Jubilee Quartet.