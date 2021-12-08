Zoe King (15) had been missing for several days after being reported missing last Thursday evening (December 2)
She had last been seen at her home address in Cumbernauld.
It was thought that she may have travelled to the Paisley area where she had some connections.
Police used their social media pages to flag up the disappearance right across Scotland, making it clear that the Renfrewshire area was the focus of this search to the media.
At time of going to press on Tuesday, we were told that Zoe was still missing.
However, the following day, it emerged that the story had a happy ending
On Wednesday morning, The Cumbernauld News was informed by Cumbernauld Police that the teenager was safe and well and was back with her family.