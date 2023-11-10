It would be fair to say that a love of musical instruments is in Alistair Adamson’s genes.

His mum’s papa Andrew Young was known for playing the accordion in their home town of Forth and mum and dad, Mary and Stuart, have played since the age of nine.

They were playing a tune one night when their then six-year-old son asked if he could learn too; they got him his own accordion and enrolled him with tutor Keith Dickson.

Two years ago, inspired by his dad tinkling the ivories, the youngster also started learning the piano with Keith as his tutor.

Forth Primary P7 pupil Alistair Adamson (11) won two trophies at the Mòd, taking the U13 accordion and piano trophies.

Alistair surpassed his great-granpa and parents’ performance prowess when he attended his first Royal National Mòd last year – securing first place in the U13 accordion and the Smith Mearns Trophy.

This year, they travelled through to Paisley to defend his title and Alistair did just that, bringing home another trophy too – the Jenny MB Currie Award for U13 piano.

In the audience watching him perform, Mary and Stuart were probably more nervous than Alistair was!

Mary said: “The event was in Perth last year; Alistair had a bug and had been really sick but was adamant that he wanted to go.

Music is in the Adamson family genes thanks to Alistair's mum, dad and grandad.

“We were really proud of him that he managed to perform, never mind winning the trophy. There was definitely more pressure on him this year as he was the one to beat so we were over the moon when he won.

“He only started playing the piano two years ago; he scored 88 out of 100 last year but wasn’t placed in the top three. He couldn’t believe it when he was announced as the winner this year.”

Alistair (11), a P7 pupil at Forth Primary School, practices every day, with that notching up considerably as competitions loom.

In his spare time, he enjoys swimming, gaming and spending time with friends. Eventually, he hopes to become a full-time musician.

Of his double win at the Mòd, Alistair said: “I enjoy playing and it makes people happy. When they announced my name, I just thought YES!”

The Adamsons are already booked up for next year’s Mòd in Oban.