By Clare Grant

Elizabeth and John Baird who live in Elvan Court first met back in 1958 at their work.

Anderson Boyes in Flemingon was the place where Elizabeth, nee Aitken who worked there as a tracer first clapped eyes on Wishaw man John who was a draughtsman.

In fact the work connection was to prove crucial as their first date was a staff outing to the Edinburgh Tattoo and they got engaged at a staff dance! And they were wed at the at the EU Congregational Church on Brandon Street Motherwell on March 23 1962 And in fact, their Best Man Robbie Morrison and Maid of Honour, Jean Aitken will be among the family celebrating their anniversary with them.

Family life has brought John (83) and Elizabeth (79) two children, firstly Motherwell -based Mark who is married to Carol. The pair have one son Max but he is not the Baird’s only grandchild as London-based daughter Pamela and her husband Mark have two children,Brooke (16) and Mac (14)