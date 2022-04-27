Motherwell MSP and rescue dog vie for Holyrood title

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clare Adamson MSP

Following a three-year hiatus, dogs of all shapes and sizes will head to the Scottish Parliament gardens with their two-legged MSPs to see who will be crowned Holyrood’s top dog.

Organised jointly by Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club, this year’s event will take place on May 9th with a focus on promoting responsible dog ownership

Ms Adamson, MSP for Motherwell and Wishaw said: “I am delighted that the Dog of the Year competition is back. My own puppies, Frodo and Sam, are a little young yet, but I will be entering with a Dogs Trust rescue dog on behalf of Motherwell and Wishaw.

“The pandemic has seen a surge in dog ownership with more people being at home but this, of course, brings concerns over welfare with our routines steadily returning to pre-pandemic patterns.

“I am hopeful that by taking part, my competition partner will find a loving home in the process.

“Dog of the Year is great fun and a wonderful celebration of the bond between humans and animals. And it is a chance to emphasise the importance of animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.”

Motherwell and Wishaw residents can take part in the competition online through the ‘pawblic’ vote.