The 40-year-old was last seen in the New Stevenson area around 6.30am wearing a green and purple tracksuit on Wednesday, November 3
She is believed to have been travelling using her white Dacia Sandero, registration SJ18 NUV.
Inspector Graeme McLaughlin said: "We are growing increasingly concerned about Nathalie's welfare the longer she remains missing."Nathalie may have been travelling near Whitburn and may also have been intending to travel to the South Queensferry area."If you can help then please call 101, quoting incident 0816 of 3 November as soon as you can."Nathalie is described as being around five foot nine in height, with long brown hair and green eyes.
When last seen she was was in possession of blue medical scrubs.