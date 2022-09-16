Glaswegians have been reacting to concerns that the city could become a ‘sex capital’.

Glasgow’s three lap dancing venues were given licences this week, after councillors decided that no new clubs could open in the city.

Seventh Heaven, Diamond Dolls and Platinum Lace were granted three-year sexual entertainment venue (SEVs) licences by the city council, after the three were given ‘grandfather rights’.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glasgow Violence Against Women Partnership had called for the applications to be rejected, arguing that Glasgow could become a ‘sex capital’ after Edinburgh’s decision to ban all strip bars.

Platinum Lace - one of three venues.

Kristi Hay, from the Partnership, said this decisions will “afford Glasgow the opportunity to become the sex capital”, adding: “A city for stags, sex tourism and sex entertainment.”

GlasgowWorld readers reacted to the news and the opinion of the Partnership - with many supporting the three venues.

Ethan Macfarlane said: “And so what if it does. Sex work is valid. And Amsterdam manages quite fine.”

Another jokingly added: “‘Sex capital’- well, I live here and I’m getting none of it.”

Will Small wrote: “Out of all the things I fear for my favourite city : I don’t think we are in any danger of this happening.”

Ian Hanson, adding to the discussion about monarchy, added: “its an old tradition, as old as the hills! If England can have a Monarchy then why not this. At least lap dancing does not take over nations and kill millions.”