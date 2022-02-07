MP honours retiring head of East Dunbartonshire Voluntary Action

East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan with Alex Meikle

Alex Meikle retired recently from his post as head of East Dunbartonshire Voluntary Action (EDVA).

East Dunbartonshire MP, Amy Callaghan has celebrated Mr Meikle’s “outstanding service to the community” presenting him with a copy of a parliamentary motion recognising his work as Chief Officer of East Dunbartonshire Voluntary Action.

Mr Meikle recently announced his retirement from the post after three-and-a-half years, during which time he was instrumental in ensuring those in need received the necessary support.

Ms Callaghan has recognised those efforts in an Early Day Motion, noting Mr Meikle’s “professionalism” and commending his leadership, particularly during the recent challenges posed by the pandemic.

East Dunbartonshire Voluntary Action recently announced that Ann Innes, the current CEO at Cumbernauld Action on Care of the Elderly (CACE), will replace Mr Meikle early this year.

Ms Callaghan said: “There was a phenomenal local response to the pandemic.

"Lots of people volunteered to help, and it needed the steady leadership and support of Alex and his team at East Dunbartonshire Voluntary Action to convert that good will into tangible support.

“Alex deserves a huge amount of credit for that hard work, as well as his tireless efforts supporting a wide-range of charities over the years.

"I’m sure he will be sorely missed by his colleagues and the wider third sector in East Dunbartonshire.

“I wish Alex all the very best of the future and I hope he enjoys a well-earned retirement.”

EDVA recently appointed a new Youth Volunteer Development Officer.

Mandy Given’s role will include working with young people aged 16-24 to engage with them through the Youth Guarantee Scheme.

The provides the opportunity to bring together employers, partners and young people.