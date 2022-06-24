MSP bids to save historic Port Dundas building from demolition

Weiss Development Co Ltd has submitted proposals to Glasgow City Council, seeking permission to demolish the existing buildings at 124 Craighall Road, Port Dundas.
The current building was constructed in 1896 - with an extension added in 1991 - but is now showing signs of its age, with cracks appearing and sagging evident.
If the plans are approved, 60 flats would be constructed on the site - all part of a build to rent scheme.
MSP Paul Sweeney put an appeal out on social media, asking people to submit their objections to the proposals.
His letter of objection states: “This building is an outstanding example of its type in the Port Dundas area, and relates to a former industrial use along the scheduled monument of the Forth and Clyde Canal that has otherwise been almost entirely obliterated over the last 40 years, most recently with the Listed Building Consent granted by Glasgow City Council to demolish the Temple Sawmill at Anniesland.”