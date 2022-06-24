MSP bids to save historic Port Dundas building from demolition

An MSP has called for a historic Port Dundas building to be saved from demolition.

Weiss Development Co Ltd has submitted proposals to Glasgow City Council, seeking permission to demolish the existing buildings at 124 Craighall Road, Port Dundas.

The current building was constructed in 1896 - with an extension added in 1991 - but is now showing signs of its age, with cracks appearing and sagging evident.

If the plans are approved, 60 flats would be constructed on the site - all part of a build to rent scheme.

The site in Port Dundas.

MSP Paul Sweeney put an appeal out on social media, asking people to submit their objections to the proposals.