MSP praises 'selfless' fundraising in memory of Bishopbriggs youngster

Rona Mackay MSP presents Thea (10) with a special certificate from the Scottish Parliament for her fundraising work

Little Betsy Bingham passed away at the age of nine months at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

In her memory, big-hearted big sister Thea (10) asked family and friends to donate to the Glasgow Hospital Children’s charity rather than give her a birthday present. The generous youngster raised the grand sum of £1,111.

SNP MSP Ms Mackay paid tribute to Thea’s generosity at the Scottish Parliament.

She said: “We are all deeply touched by Thea’s thoughtful actions in thanking the hospital where her much-loved sister, Betsy, was cared for.

"Thanks to Thea’s generosity and the generosity of everyone who attended her birthday, the Children’s Hospital Charity can use these funds to creats a positive impact by supporting children and their families.”

She also commended Thea’s parents, Gilly and Matt, and her sister, Blythe, in supporting Thea’s decisions in planning how best to celebrate her special day.

Ms Mackay added: So many birthday parties and celebrations were paused during the covid pandemic which makes the compassion and kindness of young people in thinking of the needs of other people, extra special.”

Hannah Young, headteacher at Thomas Muir Primary School, where Thea is a pupil, also paid tribute to the kind-hearted youngster.

Describing her as a “great role model and sister”, she said: “Staff and pupils at Thomas Muir Primary School are delighted to hear that Thea’s fundraising efforts have been widely recognised and that the motion has been raised in parliament.

“Thea brings positivity and happiness to our school community on a daily basis and we are extremely proud of her and all that she has done to fundraise for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

"She is a great role model and sister – well done, Thea!”