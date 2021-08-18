MSP wants to treat one special constituent from Uddingston and Bellshill to Holyrood opening

Stephanie Callaghan

That’s because Stephanie Callaghan MSP has launched a quest to find a Local Hero in Uddingston and Bellshill who has made a positive difference to the lives of others.

The Scottish Nationalist politician’s search is part of a national event to find 129 civic minded Scots.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each local hero nominated by their MSP will take part in the Opening Ceremony of the Sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament in early October -as a means of putting community spirited Scots front and centre on this landmark day.

Ms Callaghan said “This past year, perhaps more than ever before, many people in Uddingston and Bellshill have given their time and energy selflessly to make a positive contribution to the lives of others - often without recognition.

"Together with my fellow MSPs, I want to celebrate the achievements of these Local Heroes.

“We have seen a strength of humanity shine through during this pandemic, with many acts of compassion, kindness and love on display across our local community.

“Nominations can be made by friends, family, colleagues, or by those people helped by the Local Hero or maybe even from Local Heroes themselves.”

To nominate a Local Hero, contact [email protected] by 12.00 noon on Thursday August 26.