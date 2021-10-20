Kiss Me Kate

Our Lady’s Musical Society has teamed up with Culture and Leisure NL to arrange the ‘Musical Harmony’ extravaganza.

And it will neatly celebrate both 60 years of the society and 50 years of the Motherwell Concert Hall where the society performed the venue's very first musical show.

The players will be joined by Motherwell’s own star soprano, Monica McGhee who, in her teens, performed principal roles in several of the society’s productions.

Monica went on to become a celebrated soprano lead on the UK operatic scene and, as part of the quartet Amore, recording artist.

She famously sang for the Queen in the Thames pageant celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee.

The event will also involve the City of Glasgow Wind Orchestra under its inspirational Musical Director Martin Thomson.

The orchestra has more than 40 members and plays a variety of entertaining music ranging from film to popular classics.

Martin will work with the Society’s returning MD David Fisher and assistant Rebecca Keay to bring the varied programme to life at the same venue where it all started.

However, the Motherwell Times can reveal however that this won’t be the only large scale production that the society will tackle with its trademark zest next year.

And that’s because it intends to stage a full scale production of ‘Evita’ next November!

The Society is open to everyone with a passion and ability for musical performance, regardless of background.

And members enjoy a friendly atmosphere during rehearsals and on social occasions.

In an enjoyable throwback many of our readers will remember the society’s last show in November 2019 which was a lavish production of the Cole Porter-penned musical ‘Kiss Me Kate’ (pictured) and draws its hilarious inspiration from William Shakespeare’s ‘The Taming of the Shrew’