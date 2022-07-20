Officers confirmed that they are looking for Caleb Strang whose status as a missing person is complicated by the fact that he has had no contact with family and friends in two years.
It was also stressed that he has not been seen since Friday, July 1.
Police say that the last sighting of Caleb was not in Kilsyth but Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park. Caleb is six foot tall and of medium build with blond hair. He has a tattoo of a clock on his upper arm. Anyone with any information about Caleb is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2239.