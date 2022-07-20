Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caleb Strang

Officers confirmed that they are looking for Caleb Strang whose status as a missing person is complicated by the fact that he has had no contact with family and friends in two years.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was also stressed that he has not been seen since Friday, July 1.