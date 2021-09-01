New Adventures

Like its sister organisation Watch Us Grow, New Adventures caters for adults with assisted support needs – and co-ordinates trips to places of interest as well as to sports events and functions

For that they need a minibus - so they decided to put their best feet forward and one step at a time see how much they could raise!

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five walkers in total took part, and over several weeks made the distance of 62.8 kilometres – and more! And the top distance covered was an impressive 110 kilmetres.

Chairwoman Sharon Agnew who started the fundraiser off with a walk in Cumbernauld Glen, said “This has been great fun- and our walking group has covered the distance a bit at a time, while keeping fit too.”

Secretary Marianne Keenan, said ‘”We’re not quite sure how much we’ve raised yet, but hopefully it will help us to get our bus, which help us to get out and about even more!”

The group was among those turned down for funding in the Campsies Centres surplus cash fund – and although it intends to re-apply in the second round of funding, it is preparing itself for the fact that the awards are significantly lower than they were the first time.