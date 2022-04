Plans for new apartments and a restaurant in Finnieston have been submitted.

HJV Consultants is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to build the new apartment block on Argyle Street, next to the Kent Road junction and the rail line.

There would be 18 flats within the block, most of which would be one-bedroom.

Plans for the new apartments on Argyle Street.

The development would also see the broken urban edge gable end of the listed Minerva Street tenement repaired.