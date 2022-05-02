New Bearsden restaurant opens its doors

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Executive chef Stephen Pohler and owner Dr Usman Qureshi

Scallop’s Tale is a 30-seater restaurant in Roman Road, which boasts an extensive dine in and take away menu, packed with locally sourced fresh seafood dishes and fish and chip shop favourites.

Bookings are already filling up to enjoy signature dishes such as pan-fried king scallops with parmesan mash, ‘Posh Fish And Chips’, breaded lemon sole with a minted pea puree, and the speciality ‘Scallops High Tea for two’.

The takeaway menu features all the classic dishes, each prepared with the same, fresh, locally sourced produce and cooked to the same high standard as the dine-in offering.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scallop’s Tale is located in Roman Road. Pic: Elaine Livingstone

The menus have been devised by executive chef Stephen Pohler, who has built an impressive CV including spells at the Lisini Dalziel Park Hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn, Crowne Plaza and the Radisson Red, in Glasgow.

Scallop’s Tale owner Dr Usman Qureshi said: “It’s a real thrill to finally open Scallop’s Tale. This restaurant has been a long time in the making and we’re so excited to finally be able to share it with the public.

“Since we announced the restaurant was opening last month a day hasn’t gone by where somebody hasn’t asked how it’s looking, and now we are ready to show them.

“The restaurant is looking fantastic and the food even better and I look forward to welcoming diners to Scallop’s Tale for years to come.”