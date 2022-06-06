Glasgow’s East End is the subject of a stunning monochrome mural on show in a shopping centre.

The 12 ft mural - which features architectural highlights including the world famous Barrowland Ballroom, the People's Palace, and the Tennent's factory - is the work of local artist Gillian McNeill.

Glasgow-based Gillian is a fashion designer as well as illustrator, and established LAW design studio in the city in 2019, focusing on sustainable hand-made clothing for women and children.

This latest large-scale sketch celebrates the uniqueness of the East End's historical gems, which are often overlooked relative to those in the west.

Artist Gillian McNeill with her latest work.

Gillian's hand painted display is on display in The Forge at Blue Sky Mobility showroom, a family run business set up in 2013 that specialises in sleep and walking aids as well as wheelchairs and scooters.

Store owner Sean Caulfield said: "The people of the East End have been so supportive of our business and our new premises was an opportunity to toast this amazing part of Scotland. We'd welcome anyone who wanted to pop in to the showroom for a selfie with Gillian's incredible artwork."