A striking new mural has been unveiled in Govan.

The new artwork celebrating life in Govan has been revealed to mark the 50th anniversary of Govan Housing Association.

The eye-catching tenement mural on the Govan Road was unveiled on Friday.

The artwork is by celebrated street artist Sam Bates – better known as ‘smug’.

The new mural in Govan. Pic: Martin Shields.

Located not far from Govan Cross, the mural depicts a young girl bending down to pick a daffodil.

The daffodil has an interesting connection to Govan thanks to the popularising of the flower by 19th century Govanite and horticulture expert Peter Barr, who was known as ‘Govan’s Daffodil King’.

After his death, The Royal Horticultural Society established the Peter Barr Memorial Cup, still awarded annually to those who have done great work in the promotion of daffodils.

Additionally, and with a nod to Govan’s world-beating maritime heritage, shipyards feature in the background.