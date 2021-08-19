New homes for old Lesmahagow school site

The former Lesmahagow High School being demolished in 2009; it will now house new homes.

Southvale Homes is now set to transform the derelict site which has lain vacant since the school was demolished in 2009.

Planning and building standards manager Tina Meikle told a meeting of South Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee that there were “no objections from consultees” and that the “proposals were considered appropriate”.

Councillors unanimously agreed to grant permission for the development which will see the existing house and substation on site retained and 19 detached and semi-detached homes and bungalows added.

Four of the new homes will front onto Abbeygreen like the existing house while the rest will be located on a new street behind them.

Access to the site will be taken from the existing road off Abbeygreen and an area of open space adjacent to the road will be created.

However, pedestrian access to the site via the footpath from School Road will not be retained as the steps are outwith the applicant’s control.

Ms Meikle added: “The proposal is for the redevelopment of a vacant site which would see development relatively close to the town centre.

“With regards to the proposed design and layout of the site, it is considered it would be appropriate given the overall size.

“There are no objections from consultees subject to some conditions. We had two letters of comment and one letter of support.

“Overall, the proposal is considered to be an appropriate redevelopment of the vacant site and we are supportive of that.”

The new Lesmahagow High School opened in August 2007 and demolition work on the old school began later that year.

Demolition work continued the following year but the site wasn’t fully cleared until April 2009.

Land on the south side of School Road subsequently went up for sale for development and planning permission was granted for a supermarket but no companies registered an interest.